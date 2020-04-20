Governor Alfred Mutua has announced that the Machakos stadium has been converted into a Covid-19 hospital.

In a statement on Monday, the Machakos governor said that the stadium will be used as a mass testing and isolation centre.

"Machakos Stadium has been converted to a Covid-19 hospital for mass testing and isolation," the statement red in part.

Stadium converted to Covid-19 hospital

"As we embark on preparing for any rise in the number Covid-19 infections, the Machakos Government has converted Machakos Stadium into a health facility," he added.

Speacial Allowances

Dr Mutua had told off the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) for opposing payment of a special allowance to health workers who are at the forefront in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said that his administration plans to pay each health worker a special monthly allowance ranging between Ksh5,000 and Ksh20,000 for the next three months.

“In my respectful opinion, this circular is not only in bad taste but also completely out of tune with the mood and best interest of Kenyans,” Dr Mutua said.