Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has announced that the Government will launch a special isolation and treatment facility for health workers, who will have contracted Covid-19.

CS Kagwe said that the facility will offer critical and basic health care services to these workers, and that government will cater for all the costs.

The Cabinet Secretary noted that this special facility is as a result of a partnership by the Ministry of Health, the Rockefeller foundation and the Amref.

“We are today launching a special designated isolation and treatment facility for our healthcare workers. This facility will be able to offer both critical care, basic care services for our healthcare workers. All costs incurred during treatment shall be met by the government. This centre is a product of collaboration between the Ministry of Health, the Rockefeller foundation and Amref. We thank both of them for the kind gesture,” said Mutahi Kagwe.

File image of medics attending to a Coronavirus patient. Government to launch special isolation facility for health workers, bear all costs – CS Kagwe

CAS Mwangangi

The announcement comes a few days after the Ministry of Health said that they would roll out mass tests for Healthcare workers across the country.

In a statement, Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi said that healthcare workers in isolation centres and in hospitals generally, people in places that have reported many cases, such as the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) and the locations that those workers went to, and other areas in Nairobi County will be prioritized.