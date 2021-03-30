Mama Sarah Onyango Obama was laid to rest at her Kogelo Home in Saiya County on Tuesday.

The burial was conducted in accordance with Islamic law and her grandson Malik Obama got a chance to address the mourners.

Rising to give his farewell, Malik noted that people of the Muslim faith normally do not give long speeches during funerals.

He went on to state that he would instead make a prayer for his departed grandmother.

He would later get overwhelmed with grief and, shedding tears midway through the prayer.

Here's a clip of the emotional tribute courtesy of KTN.