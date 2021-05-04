RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Maombi kiasi - Mike Sonko makes prayer for those calling him a "blogger"

They say we've been reduced to bloggers because of the problems

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko has hit out at his detractors in a prayer posted on his verified social media accounts.

The flamboyant politician, in the public prayer, asked God to "forgive them".

"At times when we pray those who no nothing about the power of prayer especially when in trouble say we have become or been reduced to motivational speakers or bloggers by the problems we are facing.

"Lord forgive them for they don't know what they're doing or mean what they say. Most of us here have always been seeing your miracles in many ways hence we shall never give up on prayer," he petitioned.

He went on to also make supplication for his enemies as well, praying:- "Lord whatever plans you have for us today, please bless all of us including our enemies and the evil minded."

