RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Mashirima Kapombe's touching story earns her Sh200k & an international award

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Citizen TV's Mashirima Kapombe shows how the media can be powerful tool.

Mashirima Kapombe
Mashirima Kapombe

Citizen TV journalist Mashirima Kapombe was named a winner of the 2021 African Journalists Gender Equality Awards.

Recommended articles

The Awards ceremony were held on Wednesday October in Nairobi by FEMNET which is an African Women’s Development and Communication Network.

Mashirima won the Ending Violence Against Women and Girls category for her story named Halfway Haven.

twitter.com

The top five (5) award winners will receive $2,000 (Sh221,700) cash voucher to support their media work between November and December 2021.

They will also be supported to attend and report on one of the following policy influencing spaces in 2022 (1.) African Union Summit (2.) CSW66 (3.) ICPD 56 and (4.) COP27. Five (5) first runners-up will receive mentorship opportunities while five (5) second runners-ups will be showcased in a publication, online platform, and awards ceremony,” reads a statement on FEMNET’s website.

The story featured many women such as Halima Atieno who is a gender-based violence survivor who was rescued by a woman who found her stranded in the street with a one-year-old baby in her hand.

The good samaritan was also a GBV survivor who took Halima and her child to a shelter which took her in.

Unfortunately, the child died one week after they were admitted to the shelter. She received a cash donation of Sh20,000 to start life afresh.

| GENDER VIOLENCE SURVIVORS | Tales of horror and hope for survivors of gender-based violence

I fell into depression, felt like I had lost everything and went back to the shelter. The women at the shelter were like family, we are there for one another. You feel you are not alone,” Halima told Mashirima.

A study by the national crime research centre shows that at least 71% of GBV cases reported between January and June 2020 were female victims, translating to 10 females daily.

There are 42 shelters housing GBV victims in the country. 36 are privately owned and only six are run by the government.

At the shelters, the women stay for 1-3 months undergoing counselling, seeking medical treatment & learning crafts that will help them sustain themselves once they leave

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

From Millionaire to Hawker - How Muthee is rebuilding his life from scratch

From Millionaire to Hawker - How Muthee is rebuilding his life from scratch

Police uniform, weapon are ID - Mutyambai addresses Boniface Mwangi's trending clips

Police uniform, weapon are ID - Mutyambai addresses Boniface Mwangi's trending clips

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

Kibaki video goes viral in US during social media blackout

Kibaki video goes viral in US during social media blackout

Jalang'o announces his last day on Kiss 100 [Video]

Jalang'o announces his last day on Kiss 100 [Video]

3 foods that cause acne and 3 that don’t

3 foods that cause acne and 3 that don’t

Why men hurt more than women after breakups

Why men hurt more than women after breakups

From security guard to saving lives in the operating room - Jane's inspiring story [Video]

From security guard to saving lives in the operating room - Jane's inspiring story [Video]

Orie Rogo Manduli's body ferried in Sh20 million Range Rover limo [Video]

Orie Rogo Manduli's body ferried in Sh20 million Range Rover limo [Video]

Trending

From Millionaire to Hawker - How Muthee is rebuilding his life from scratch

From Millionaire to Hawker - How Muthee is rebuiding his life from scratch

Police uniform, weapon are ID - Mutyambai addresses Boniface Mwangi's trending clips

Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai and activist Boniface Mwangi

Jalang'o announces his last day on Kiss 100 [Video]

Media personality Jalang'o

2 Kenyans among winners of the Facebook accelerator programme

Sam Mwaniki (left), a teacher as well as Dr. Elizabeth Amakove Wala have been selected for the 2021 Facebook Community Accelerator Program, where they will receive training, mentorship and over Sh.5 million in funds to invest in an initiative that extends their community’s positive impact.