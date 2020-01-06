Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi has disowned an update posted on his official Twitter handle, attributing it to hackers.

In a clarification message posted via the same handle, Governor Kiraitu stated that the malicious hackers intended to cause a rift between himself and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The controversial post read: "The imperial presidency is rearing its head again, interfering with and intimidating other institutions and dissenting voices. We cannot stand by and watch as the monster rises again."

The governor, who has reported the matter to the police went on to state that the hackers will pay for the misdemeanor.

"May I bring to your attention that someone malicious came up with this post. Please treat this message with the contempt it deserves. I have notified the DCI and investigations have commenced with the motive of bringing the culprit/s to book," he stated.

DCI given names of Twitter hackers

Meru County Deputy Director of Communication Patrick Muriungi told journalists that the DCI had been furnished with a list of names of the suspected hackers following the Governor's official complaint.

"We know who these people are and have supplied their names to the DCI, Meru.

"The people who glorified [the post] and shared screenshots immediately after it was published are our political detractors. They immediately invaded the post, celebrating and making irresponsible comments," Muruingi stated.

The Governor's twitter handle will be deactivated when investigations commence.