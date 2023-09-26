The sports category has moved to a new website.

MCA arrested in connection to defilement of 14-year-old

Denis Mwangi

The court ordered that the MCA be remanded in custody until a ruling on the prosecution's application

Busia MCA Carlbenz Okonya
Busia MCA Carlbenz Okonya

A member of the County Assembly found himself in court on Tuesday, September 26, facing serious charges of defiling a 14-year-old minor.

The accused, Carlbenz Okonya, who represents Bunyala West in the County Assembly, was arraigned before Busia Chief Magistrate Edna Nyaloti.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecution issued a statement confirming the arrest and subsequent court appearance of the accused.

Carlbenz Okonya, who represents Bunyala West in the County Assembly, was arraigned before Busia Chief Magistrate Edna Nyaloti.
According to the statement, the prosecution made an application to oppose bail and bond for Okonya.

Additionally, they requested that the bail and bond hearing be deferred for a period of 14 days.

This is intended to provide ample time for the Witness Protection Agency to assess the situation and, if deemed necessary, place the victim and her family under protective custody.

Carlbenz Okonya, who appeared before the court on Tuesday, entered a plea of not guilty to the charges levelled against him.

Following his plea, the court ordered that he be remanded in custody until a ruling on the prosecution's application, which is scheduled to be delivered on September 28, 2023.

