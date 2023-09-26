MCA arrested in connection to defilement of 14-year-old

The accused, Carlbenz Okonya, who represents Bunyala West in the County Assembly, was arraigned before Busia Chief Magistrate Edna Nyaloti.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecution issued a statement confirming the arrest and subsequent court appearance of the accused.

According to the statement, the prosecution made an application to oppose bail and bond for Okonya.

Additionally, they requested that the bail and bond hearing be deferred for a period of 14 days.

This is intended to provide ample time for the Witness Protection Agency to assess the situation and, if deemed necessary, place the victim and her family under protective custody.

Carlbenz Okonya, who appeared before the court on Tuesday, entered a plea of not guilty to the charges levelled against him.

