MCA arrested in connection to defilement of 14-year-old

A member of the County Assembly found himself in court on Tuesday, September 26, facing serious charges of defiling a 14-year-old minor.
The accused, Carlbenz Okonya, who represents Bunyala West in the County Assembly, was arraigned before Busia Chief Magistrate Edna Nyaloti.
The Office of the Director of Public Prosecution issued a statement confirming the arrest and subsequent court appearance of the accused.
According to the statement, the prosecution made an application to oppose bail and bond for Okonya.
Additionally, they requested that the bail and bond hearing be deferred for a period of 14 days.
This is intended to provide ample time for the Witness Protection Agency to assess the situation and, if deemed necessary, place the victim and her family under protective custody.
Carlbenz Okonya, who appeared before the court on Tuesday, entered a plea of not guilty to the charges levelled against him.
Following his plea, the court ordered that he be remanded in custody until a ruling on the prosecution's application, which is scheduled to be delivered on September 28, 2023.
