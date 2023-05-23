Businessman, 52, drinks crocodile blood 2 times daily, says it gives good health

Reports say Rojakorn Nanon, a 52-year-old man from Thailand’s Trang province, starts his day with a glass of crocodile mixed with a Thai spirit called lao khao, and then takes another dose in the evening before bedtime.

He is reported as saying that he used to be physically weak and exhausted all the time but ever since he started drinking crocodile blood two months ago, his health has improved beyond expectation.

In his view, the mixture is a good booster for several organs of the human body, for the blood, and for the nervous system among other things.

Pulse Ghana

53-year-old Wanchai Chaikerd, the owner of the largest crocodile farm in the Ban Pho subdistrict introduced Nanon to the crocodile blood mixture, which he sells for 200 – 300 baht ($6 – $9) per glass.

He advertised the concoction to Nanon, saying it helps blood circulation, strengthens red blood cells, increases platelet count and white blood cells, nourishes egg and sperm cells and cures infertility.

According to odditycentral.com, Wanchai Chaikerd kills crocodiles on his farm which are between three and four years old to extract their blood for the concoction. It is believed that they are strongest at their tender age and their blood is powerful too when they are young.