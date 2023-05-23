The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  metro

Businessman, 52, drinks crocodile blood 2 times daily, says it gives good health

Andreas Kamasah

Drinking raw crocodile blood might sound weird, but that is the new craze in Thailand now, in a bid to stay strong.

52-year-old businessman drinks crocodile blood 2 times daily, says it gives good health
52-year-old businessman drinks crocodile blood 2 times daily, says it gives good health

A businessman from southern Thailand who drinks crocodile blood mixed with alcohol twice a day says it is a source of what he refers to as his good health.

Recommended articles

Reports say Rojakorn Nanon, a 52-year-old man from Thailand’s Trang province, starts his day with a glass of crocodile mixed with a Thai spirit called lao khao, and then takes another dose in the evening before bedtime.

He is reported as saying that he used to be physically weak and exhausted all the time but ever since he started drinking crocodile blood two months ago, his health has improved beyond expectation.

In his view, the mixture is a good booster for several organs of the human body, for the blood, and for the nervous system among other things.

ADVERTISEMENT
52-year-old businessman drinks crocodile blood 2 times daily, says it gives good health
52-year-old businessman drinks crocodile blood 2 times daily, says it gives good health Pulse Ghana

53-year-old Wanchai Chaikerd, the owner of the largest crocodile farm in the Ban Pho subdistrict introduced Nanon to the crocodile blood mixture, which he sells for 200 – 300 baht ($6 – $9) per glass.

He advertised the concoction to Nanon, saying it helps blood circulation, strengthens red blood cells, increases platelet count and white blood cells, nourishes egg and sperm cells and cures infertility.

According to odditycentral.com, Wanchai Chaikerd kills crocodiles on his farm which are between three and four years old to extract their blood for the concoction. It is believed that they are strongest at their tender age and their blood is powerful too when they are young.

There is no medical evidence to back the claims that drinking raw crocodile blood is healthy.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Puzzle of student who fell from 7th floor of a building in Ruaka

Puzzle of student who fell from 7th floor of a building in Ruaka

Former British Prime Minister, Tony Blair, pays visit to Tinubu

Former British Prime Minister, Tony Blair, pays visit to Tinubu

Be ready for deadlier disease than COVID-19, WHO warns

Be ready for deadlier disease than COVID-19, WHO warns

Chebukati's wife among Ruto's picks for lucrative government positions

Chebukati's wife among Ruto's picks for lucrative government positions

Businessman, 52, drinks crocodile blood 2 times daily, says it gives good health

Businessman, 52, drinks crocodile blood 2 times daily, says it gives good health

Kiambu businessman loses Sh8M cash stashed in abandoned building

Kiambu businessman loses Sh8M cash stashed in abandoned building

Churchill-led Talanta Hela Committee hits bump after court ruling

Churchill-led Talanta Hela Committee hits bump after court ruling

Court orders doctor to take care of man’s child up to age 18 after failed vasectomy

Court orders doctor to take care of man’s child up to age 18 after failed vasectomy

Maths contest earns Kapsabet student Sh3.5 million prize

Maths contest earns Kapsabet student Sh3.5 million prize

Pulse Sports

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

52-year-old businessman drinks crocodile blood 2 times daily, says it gives good health

Businessman, 52, drinks crocodile blood 2 times daily, says it gives good health