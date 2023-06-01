The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  metro

Doctor loses job after prescribing ice cream & video games to boy who had a sore throat

Andreas Kamasah

For prescribing chocolate ice cream and video games among other medications to a 9-year-old boy who had a sore throat and flu-like symptoms, a doctor has lost his job.

US medical licensing exam
US medical licensing exam

The unnamed Brazilian doctor’s troubles started on May 18th, when Priscila da Silva Ramos, a 37-year-old mother from Osasco, in Greater São Paulo, took her son to a state-owned clinic for a checkup.

Recommended articles

Odditycentral.com reports the unhappy mother as accusing the doctor of unprofessionalism.

“He started writing the prescription without examining my son, without looking at his throat, without examining his chest, without anything.

“Then he asked my son if he liked ice cream, and he said yes. He asked if chocolate or strawberry, and my son replied chocolate. But I never imagined that he wrote ice cream on the prescription. But he did prescribe the ice cream and daily sessions of the mobile video game Free Fire,” the news outlet quotes Priscila as saying.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to her, when she saw the doctor writing drugs like amoxicillin, ibuprofen, dipyrone, prednisolone, and N-acetylcysteine, as well as ice cream and daily sessions of gaming on the prescription form, it didn’t occur to her that he was serious.

She added that it was only the next day after visiting the hospital that the boy’s aunt noticed the ice cream and video game in the last two lines at the bottom of the prescription form.

The prescription form was then filmed and posted to Facebook, which sparked mixed reactions, with some people saying the doctor’s prescription was not entirely out of place, while others say it was out of the ordinary.

The City Hall of Osasco is reported as saying the said doctor has been dismissed.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Spain becomes first country in Europe to allow menstrual leave

Spain becomes first country in Europe to allow menstrual leave

Senator proposes extended public holidays in new Bill

Senator proposes extended public holidays in new Bill

Ex-Citizen TV reporter speaks about being abandoned in the US

Ex-Citizen TV reporter speaks about being abandoned in the US

Ruto launches 2nd phase of Hustler Fund with Sh1M loan limit [Qualifications]

Ruto launches 2nd phase of Hustler Fund with Sh1M loan limit [Qualifications]

Indian official pumps water out of entire dam to get Samsung phone which fell during selfie

Indian official pumps water out of entire dam to get Samsung phone which fell during selfie

Doctor loses job after prescribing ice cream & video games to boy who had a sore throat

Doctor loses job after prescribing ice cream & video games to boy who had a sore throat

CJ Koome stuns in Sh23M SUV at the Madaraka Day celebrations [Photos]

CJ Koome stuns in Sh23M SUV at the Madaraka Day celebrations [Photos]

Ex-PS nominee speaks hours after being dropped by President Ruto

Ex-PS nominee speaks hours after being dropped by President Ruto

Kenyans flock to Moi Stadium Embu for 60th Madaraka Day celebrations [Photos]

Kenyans flock to Moi Stadium Embu for 60th Madaraka Day celebrations [Photos]

Pulse Sports

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ghanaians angry as textbook approved for class 4 pupils blames Christianity poverty in Ghana

Ghanaians angry as textbook approved for class 4 pupils blames Christianity for poverty

The Kherkatta reservoir in Chhattisgarh, India

Indian official pumps water out of entire dam to get Samsung phone which fell during selfie

US medical licensing exam

Doctor loses job after prescribing ice cream & video games to boy who had a sore throat