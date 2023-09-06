The sports category has moved to a new website.

Well-wishers help free mother from prison to admit son to university

Fabian Simiyu

Zipporah Morah was locked up after losing money that was meant to purchase maize

Zipporah Moraa [Image: Citizen TV]
Zipporah Moraa [Image: Citizen TV]

Zipporah Moraa, a resident of Marani sub-county, found herself behind bars after losing money entrusted to her by fellow traders.

Her lock-up had a profound impact, especially on her son Joseph Ndubi, who had achieved outstanding academic success at Alliance High School and was on the verge of starting his journey at Kenyatta University.

With a stellar A-grade to his name, Joseph's dreams of higher education were suddenly overshadowed by the grim reality of his mother's imprisonment.

Kenyatta University gate
Kenyatta University gate Pulse Live Kenya
READ: New KU management begins process of relinquishing land to State

Overwhelmed by depression and despair, he sought refuge at his grandparents' home, where he locked himself in a room, unable to share his anguish with anyone.

However, a ray of hope emerged in the form of compassionate well-wishers who rallied to support the young man.

Together, they raised the necessary funds to secure Zipporah Moraa's release from jail.

Moraa thanked everyone who had come to her help. She mentioned that it had been a big shame when she was taken to prison and her son's life was losing direction.

She also mentioned that God had touched all of them to raise money for her son's education and to get her out of prison.

Kenya Shilling via Google Images

Moraa, a maize trader from Kisii, had taken on the responsibility of collecting nearly Sh300K from her fellow traders to purchase maize from Kehancha in Migori County.

However, during her return journey, she faced a setback when Sh175K of the total funds went missing, leading the traders to file a case against her.

The legal proceedings stretched over more than a year, culminating in a court order that mandated Moraa to either reimburse the Sh175K to its rightful owners or serve a two-year jail term.

Bags of maize
Bags of maize in storage Pulse Live Kenya

Since she was unable to gather the required sum, Moraa found herself incarcerated.

Her time behind bars extended beyond a month until a group of benevolent individuals came together to raise the necessary funds for her release.

Ndubi expressed his happiness that his mother was now present and would be able to witness his enrollment in university.

He expressed his aspiration to study medicine and extended his gratitude to everyone who had supported them and made his dreams come true.

