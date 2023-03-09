Bainomugisha said he had allegedly been contacted by Musoke and Kanyonyozi, in Bombo Town, Luweero District, to execute the mission in exchange for sh5m once his legal wife (name withheld) was killed by medical means.
Man conspires with mistress to kill wife
Dr. Onesmus Bainomugisha, a key prosecution witness in the case of conspiracy to murder, has, in a court hearing of a case involving a man and mistress identified as Friday Musoke and Enid Kanyonyozi, narrated how the two had allegedly plotted to murder the wife to Musoke whose identity has been concealed.
He narrated to court how he recorded the two suspects in their mischievous plot to slowly kill the legal wife through a medical procedure at his facility.
This was intended to rule out any possible suspicion by the relatives since the alternative means of death, including hiring gunmen, could leave room for possible investigation and arrests.
“I did not only act professionally, but had deep pain to save the life of this mother by any means through contacting the authorities. I knew that if I simply turned away the suspects, they could possibly find alternative means of executing the mission since they were already determined to have the woman killed,” Bainomugisha testified in court presided over by Chief Magistrate Mariam Nalwanga on March 6.
Court records show that on December 16, 2022, Kanyonyozi, who was a client at Global Medical Centre and a resident of Bombo Mile 21 Zone in Bombo Town Council, approached Dr Bainomugisha and in a recorded conversation, stated how she hadn’t come as a patient this time but had a secret deal to crack with the doctor.
“The deal involved a man identified as Friday Musoke, also a resident of Bombo Mile 21 Zone, who wanted to kill his wife but through a medical procedure that would be paid in a negotiated deal involving only the three people, including the doctor,” Dr Bainomugisha testified. Kanyonyozi reportedly explained to the doctor that the man was willing to pay sh5m once the deal was successful.
