Man conspires with mistress to kill wife

He narrated to court how he recorded the two suspects in their mischievous plot to slowly kill the legal wife through a medical procedure at his facility.

This was intended to rule out any possible suspicion by the relatives since the alternative means of death, including hiring gunmen, could leave room for possible investigation and arrests.

“I did not only act professionally, but had deep pain to save the life of this mother by any means through contacting the authorities. I knew that if I simply turned away the suspects, they could possibly find alternative means of executing the mission since they were already determined to have the woman killed,” Bainomugisha testified in court presided over by Chief Magistrate Mariam Nalwanga on March 6.

Court records show that on December 16, 2022, Kanyonyozi, who was a client at Global Medical Centre and a resident of Bombo Mile 21 Zone in Bombo Town Council, approached Dr Bainomugisha and in a recorded conversation, stated how she hadn’t come as a patient this time but had a secret deal to crack with the doctor.