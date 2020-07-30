Michael Joseph appointed as new Safaricom board chairman

Safaricom has announced the appointment of Michael Joseph as new board chairman.

This comes following the retirement of Nicholas Nganga who was board chairman for 16 years.

Michael takes over from Mr. Nicholas Nganga who has been the chairman of the Board since 2007.

"Mr. Nganga joined the Board in May 2004 and was elected Chairman in January 2007. He has steered the company through various milestones over the 13 years he was at the helm,” Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa said.

Mandate

The Safaricom CEO said that Mr Joseph will take over from August 1, 2020.

Mr Joseph will be tasked with improving customer sentiment, greater brand consideration and to bolster the firm's digital transformation agenda, according to Mr Ndegwa.

"He brings a wealth of skills and industry knowledge given his contribution to the growth of Safaricom from very humble beginnings to becoming one of the most innovative, influential and profitable companies in the East African region," Mr Ndegwa stated.