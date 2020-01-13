Lawyer Miguna Miguna has, for the first time, revealed the amount of money he has spent in Europe since a Red Alert barred him from travelling back to Kenya on January 7.

In an interview with Nation, Miguna broke down the figures of what he has spent on food, accommodation and travel which added up to Sh3 million.

"For the eight days despot Kenyatta has forced me to stay in Berlin, I've spent more than 2,000 Euros (Sh225,450) on accommodation and food.

"I used about $2,500 (Sh250,000) to travel to Switzerland, Austria and France in search of alternative means of transportation to Kenya, only to discover that the illegitimate regime of Uhuru Kenyatta has issued red alerts to all airlines using the Kenyan airspace," he narrated.

The lawyer, who is currently in Berlin, Germany noted that life in the German city is very expensive.

As he lodges in Germany, Miguna's lawyers have been in court seeking orders to compel the government to drop the Red Alert.

Over the weekend, the lawyer attended a high profile event in Berlin dubbed the 120th edition of the Presseball Berlin.

"At the Presse Ball Berlin on January 11, 2020, as the "small man" continues to wait for despots to obey court orders and for justice to be done and to be seen to be done," Miguna wrote in a tweet, accompanying the post with photos taken at the event.