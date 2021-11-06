Conman Raila Odinga will never become President - Miguna Miguna

Taking to his twitter early Saturday morning, Miguna expressed his disappointment after a motion was forwarded Nairobi County Assembly Minority Whip Peter Imwatok to have Mbagathi Way renamed after Raila.

"Once upon a time, Conman Raila Odinga wanted to become president of Kenya. But instead of fighting for his victory and the rights of Kenyans, Despot Uhuru Kenyatta bribed him with Kshs 50 Billion, red carpets and named Mbagathi Road after him. And the cows are happy forever."

In a subsequent tweet, Miguna explained how he foresees a terrible death for the 'handshake' agreement between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila.

"Conman Raila Odinga will NEVER become the President of Kenya. Never. On March 9, 2018, I told Kenyans that the #HandChieth and #BBIFraud were going to fail terribly. I've been vindicated again and again. The cows should save this Tweet. Viva!"

The prodigal son returns

Miguna a strong critic of the former Prime Minister is set to arrive in Kenya on Tuesday, November 16 in the company of the former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga.

Miguna, who officiated the symbolic inauguration of opposition leader Raila Odinga as the people’s president in January 2018, was subsequently charged with treason and deported to Canada on February 6.

In 2018, the immigration department allegedly destroyed his passport, as the government stated that Miguna ceased to be a Kenyan citizen when he was granted Canadian citizenship.