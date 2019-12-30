President Uhuru Kenyatta has hinted that exiled lawyer Miguna Miguna could be allowed back to the country when the latter returns next week.

This comes after the lawyer announced that he would be jetting back to Kenya next week on Tuesday.

"Homecoming. Birthright, Constitutional rights, and court orders. Change by popular demand. Arrival: Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at 9:25 pm via a Lufthansa flight LH 590,” Miguna recently tweeted.

Speaking during the burial of the late Charles Rubia in Murang'a County on Monday, the Head of State mentioned that he was aware that some people were planning to return to Kenya in an indirect reference to Miguna.

The President acknowledged that it was his right and was even free to continue exercising his freedom of expression.

"Nasikia kuna wengine wanataka kupanda ndege warudi waseme ile wanataka, waendelee, hiyo ndio Uhuru yao," Kenyatta said.

Miguna Miguna during his deportation at JKIA

He further stated that every Kenyan citizen had freedom to say what they wanted but urged citizens to use the same to fight corruption, seek justice and preach peace.

The President mentioned that idle talk would not help address challenges that were being faced by ordinary Kenyans.

Charles Rubia

Charles Rubia died at the age of 96 and was the first African Mayor of Nairobi and a long-serving minister.

He joined the calls for a return to multiparty democracy in the early 1990s; he would later be arrested and tortured during President Daniel Arap Moi's era.

The deceased passed on while seeking compensation from the Government for his illegal detention and torture in the hands of Moi government.