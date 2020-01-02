Dr. Miguna Miguna is mourning the death of his father-in-law who passed on early on Thursday morning.

Miguna took to his twitter handle to announce the demise and while also sending his heartfelt condolences message to his in-laws.

"Mourning my father in law Mzee Benson Omolo Awange who passed suddenly in Migori Town, at around 12:30 a.m. on January 2, 2020. My heart-felt condolences to my mother in law, wife, Jane and Eunice, Ochieng', Gwayo, Judy and Awuor. May your soul Rest In Eternal Peace." Tweeted Miguna.

Miguna Miguna's father-in-law(Twitter)

Fans to the revolutionist took their time to condole with Miguna too while some suggested that the death should be investigated seeing it happened just before his homecoming.

Miguna Miguna in mourning (Twitter)

Recently, the exiled lawyer announced that he will soon be coming back to Kenya. President Uhuru Kenyatta went on to hint that he lawyer could be allowed to come back.