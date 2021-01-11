Canada-based lawyer Miguna Miguna has torn apart the move by Deputy President William Ruto to endorse UDA candidate Bishop Margaret Wanjiru for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat.

Miguna stated that the move goes against DP Ruto's "Hustler Nation" outfit.

"The Hustler Nation narrative/message is emotionally empowering to 99.9% of Kenyans. However, Kenyans deserve more than soundbites: They deserve leadership with integrity. Fronting Margaret Wanjiru for Nairobi is Anti-Hustlers," Miguna stated.

DP Ruto declared support for Bishop Wanjiru on Sunday during a campaign tour of Kayole Estate, Nairobi County.

While endorsing Bishop Wanjiru, DP Ruto criticized the county assembly of Nairobi for approving the vetting of Anne Mwenda fo the deputy governor's position.

He also criticized those who moved to court to oppose the gubernatorial by-election in Nairobi.

"Some have been told they will be given the seat in a boardroom and barroom meetings, others have been told the deep state will give them the seat but we know leadership comes from God and the voice of the people. I urge that Nairobians vote in a candidate who cares about hustlers and that candidate is Bishop Margaret Wanjiru, we will give her our full support," the DP stated.