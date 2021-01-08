The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party on Friday announced Bishop Margaret Wanjiru as its candidate for the Nairobi gubernatorial by-election.

Bishop Wanjiru was unveiled at the party headquarters in a ceremony attended by a majority of Tanga Tanga MPs.

The newly registered party also unveiled candidates for other upcoming by-elections.

For the Kabuchai by-election, UDA will be represented by Evans Kakai, Alex Lanya in Matungu constituency, Antony Wachira in London ward, Jonathan Warothe in Hells Gate ward and Moses Nyakeramba in Kiamakoma ward.

UDA selects Bishop Margaret Wanjiru to vie in Nairobi County gubernatorial by-election

The Nairobi by-election stands suspended following a court order issued on January 4, 2021.

UDA is part of the Jubilee coalition

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen who spoke during the ceremony stated that some Jubilee party legislators were ready to defect and join UDA.

"As members of the Jubilee party, we are ready to join UDA and I ask Chairman Johnstone Muthama to prepare to receive us. I assure all eight million members of the Jubilee party that in your father's house there are many rooms," Murkomen stated.

He further explained that the "wheelbarrow" party is part of the Jubilee coalition as the former PDR party.