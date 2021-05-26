Sonko lashes out after being listed among 4 big names in corruption

The former county boss was named alongside former Governors Dr Evans Kidero and Ferdinand Waititu as well as Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal for suspected graft amounting to Sh25 billion.

Taking to his official social media channels, the former Nairobi boss posed: "Being silent is not being foolish kwani owning property in this country is a problem?"

Without giving specific details, the Jubilee politician added that his dealings in the property market can be traced back to his school days, before he became Governor of Kenya's capital.

Sonko's Upper Hill office

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) flagged his multi-million property in the city's pricey Upper Hill area.

In his classic tit-for-tat fashion, Mr Sonko leveled accusations against officials within EACC whom he alleged had acquired assets from proceeds of corruption.

"Kwani what have you done to the former @EACCKenya boss who was involved in the KEMSA Covid Billionaires scandal? What have you done to one of your current bosses who was involved in the grabbing of a County school playground in South C?