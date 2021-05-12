Moses Kuria hits out at Kimunya after being summoned to answer for misconduct during BBI vote

Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria has hit out at the National Assembly Majority leader, Amos Kimunya, after he was summoned to answer to a case of misconduct during the Building Bridges Initiative vote.
Who do you think you are?
Kuria who has been summoned alongside MPs Ndindi Nyoro and Mohamed Ali insisted that he has been bribed by Majority leader Amos Kimunya enough times, but he will never betray his conscience.
The MP added that he has nothing to do with the fact that legislators decided to be bought for a mere Sh100,000.
“Dear Amos Kimunya. You can name me. My mother Mwihaki the Great named me Kiarie. My priest the late Fr Francis Wanyoike named me Moses. Who the hell do you think you are? If Honourable Members decide to prostitute for a mere 100K what do I have to do with it? I have eaten your 100K enough times but I will never betray my conscience, PUGA!!” wrote Kuria.
The three MPs have been summoned to appear at the National Assembly Chambers on Thursday May 13, 2021, after they made allegations that all who voted YES for the BBI were bribed Sh100,000.
On May 6 as the voting was underway, Kuria made the sensational allegations stating that: "MPs voting yes currently receiving their Sh100,000 from the office of a senior parliamentary leader.”
Kimunya and other leaders called for action to be taken against all those who made the allegations.
“It is horrible to insinuate that for MPs to vote in a sudden direction, they do for inducements from a certain leader of the House. We need to take serious action. Kuria should be named. And all those in his coattails should follow as they exit the house,” Kimunya said.
