Moses Kuria hits out at Kimunya after being summoned to answer for misconduct during BBI vote

Kuria who has been summoned alongside MPs Ndindi Nyoro and Mohamed Ali insisted that he has been bribed by Majority leader Amos Kimunya enough times, but he will never betray his conscience.

The MP added that he has nothing to do with the fact that legislators decided to be bought for a mere Sh100,000.

“Dear Amos Kimunya. You can name me. My mother Mwihaki the Great named me Kiarie. My priest the late Fr Francis Wanyoike named me Moses. Who the hell do you think you are? If Honourable Members decide to prostitute for a mere 100K what do I have to do with it? I have eaten your 100K enough times but I will never betray my conscience, PUGA!!” wrote Kuria.

The three MPs have been summoned to appear at the National Assembly Chambers on Thursday May 13, 2021, after they made allegations that all who voted YES for the BBI were bribed Sh100,000.

Pulse Live Kenya

On May 6 as the voting was underway, Kuria made the sensational allegations stating that: "MPs voting yes currently receiving their Sh100,000 from the office of a senior parliamentary leader.”

Kimunya and other leaders called for action to be taken against all those who made the allegations.