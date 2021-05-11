Kuria, Nyoro and Moha Jicho Pevu Summoned

The three MPs have been summoned to appear at the National Assembly Chambers on Thursday May 13, 2021.

Kuria, Nyoro and Moha are facing charges of disorderly conduct when the House was voting on the Build Bridges Initiative Bill.

The Gatundu MP accused his colleagues of pocketing Sh100,000 to support the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

“Members of this House are all honourable members. They have been elected by Kenyans and have a chance to say Yes or No. It was very wrong that the member was saying the 235 members who voted Yes could only do that after being given Sh100,000,” reacted.

The MPs implored Speaker Justin Muturi to crack the whip on the trio which refereed to them as sellouts.

“It is horrible to insinuate that for MPs to vote in a sudden direction, they do for inducements from a certain leader of the House. We need to take serious action. Kuria should be named. And all those in his coattails should follow as they exit the house,” Kimunya said.