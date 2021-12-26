Moses Kuria’s response after netizens linked him to Chris Msando’s 2017 murder

In a tweet, Kuria said; “To all those accusing me of having something to do with Musando, was it not easier to demand the truth about Musando as a condition for the handshake and BBI ? This issue would have been settled by now,”.

This is not the first time, Kuria is addressing the allegations. In January 2020, the MP said that he was sick and tired of people connecting him to the gruesome murder of Chris Msando.

Taking to social media, the MP expressed his disgust and stated that he will address the issue and bring the whole debate to rest but he never did.

“I am sick and tired about people connecting me to the murder of Chris Msando. I will address the media on Monday 20th January 2020 at 3pm about this whole issue” Kuria wrote.

Pulse Live Kenya

Moses Kuria was among the first people to arrive at the scene where Msando’s car was dumped and boldly proclaimed that the public was worried about a man who was having fun with a woman, taking photos with the car and sharing the same on social media.

“So this is Chris Musando’s vehicle right now here at Roysambu. The idiot is enjoying sweet time with a woman. And the story was that he is privy to ‘rigging’ and he cant be found. Verily,verily I say unto you Raila. You will not burn this country. Not when I am alive.” Kuria wrote back in 2017.