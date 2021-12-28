Most searched Kenyans on Google in 2021

Kenyans' interest in him could have developed after he declared his intention to vie for the country's presidency earlier this year even though his interest appears to have faded off.

A former Makerere University graduate, who's previously served as Kimilili lawmaker and Trade Minister, Kituyi also hogged media headlines when he was accused of assault.

He was also forced to issue a statement after a controversial video of him made rounds on social media.

In a statement on his official Facebook account, the politician dismissed the video saying it was photoshopped and edited by people with the intent to discourage him from succeeding President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

"I, therefore, dismiss the photoshopped edited video doing rounds on social media purporting to expose my private parts. It doesn't in any way whatsoever depict the true representation of my private organs. I want to distance myself from such false and untrue malicious stories destined at killing my political career," part of his statement read.

Other trending personalities in the country were retired President Mwai Kibaki who celebrated his 90th birthday last November with Martha Koome, the country's first female Chief Justice, coming in third.

Marathoner Eliud Kipchoge was fourth on the log following his exploits at the Tokyo Olympics.

Other local personalities who emerged in the list in numerical order are;

Deputy President William Ruto

Given the status of DP Ruto as the country's second in command and a top contender in the 2022, many Kenyans were interested to find out some of his plans.

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua

The Machakos Governor became a trending topic for an extended period following his separation with Lilian Nganga.

New about Ms Nganga's new relationship with rapper Juliani and the death threats that followed fueled more conversation about the three celebrities.

Former Attorney General Charles Njonjo

Njonjo joined the list of the most googled personalities when a few Kenyan spread rumour that he had died.

The family was quick to pour water on the reports, stating that the centenarian was enjoying his weekend at home in Muthaiga, Nairobi County.

Dagoretti South MP Simba Arati

MP Simba Arati became a news item recently when a Catholic church he had donated money to returned the cash.

However, Arati accused the leaders of being used by politicians, adding that he did not receive the returned donation which he claimed was more than Sh 300,000

Ferdinand Omanyala

The sprinter rose to countrywide fame after becoming Africa's fastest man in men's 100m race.

Omanyala set and shattered a couple of his record before setting the world's 8th fastest time of 9.77 seconds.

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria

Moses Kuria has been in hospital since late September 2021 after suffering burns from an electronic blanket that had been gifted to him.

Kuria spent weeks in Nairobi Hospital before flying out to Dubai for specialised care and surgery.

Chris Kirubi

Billionaire Chris Kirubi passed away after a long battle with cancer. He was eulogised as a hardworking businessman who built a multi-billion business empire that directly and indirectly impacted millions of Kenyans.

Yusuf Haji

He became the first Senator for Garissa County in 2013 and in the final years of his life he was appointed the chairperson of Kenya’s Building Bridges Initiative Task force.

One of his sons serves as the Director of Public Prosecutions and another took over his Senate seat.

Kalembe Ndile

Former Kibwezi MP Kalembe died at Nairobi Hospital after a long illness. He was known as one of the most humble politicians and also had a comical personality that made him a popular figure.

Simeon Nyachae

Former Cabinet Minister Simeon Nyachae took his last bow in February 2021, causing ripples throughout the political circles and families, some which his children are married into such as President Uhuru Kenyatta’s extended family.

Jakoyo Midiwo

Midiwo who was a long serving politician and a first cousin to ODM leader Raila Odinga passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Client 13173

Honourary mention to client 13173 which was one of the most searched terms after news broke that President Uhuru Kenyatta's family operated offshore accounts.