“My heart is shattered; I failed to protect you my loves. The person you trusted the most betrayed you my darlings, I promise to fight for justice for you; Go well my sweethearts,” she said.

Her statement which blames her husband for the death of the two children contradicts testimonies from siblings of Doctor Gakara who denied that he had committed the gruesome act.

“I know my brother very well. He would do anything to protect his children. He is also not the kind of person to commit such an act.

“He loves his family and we have never heard of any differences between my brother and his wife. They have always been happy,” his sister told the media.

On the fateful day, his wife had travelled to Nairobi that morning and later spoke to her husband on the phone over lunch.

Police are yet to give updates on the progress of the investigation, with one of the officers involved saying that the family should be given time to mourn.

Doctor Gakara is currently fighting for his life at Nakuru Level 5 Hospital under heavy police presence.

One of the doctor’s patients Natalie Githinji, who is a radio presenter, said that Gakara was always cheerful and the news caught her by surprise.

“This guy has been treating me for like two years and he took me through the journey of endometriosis. He is the only doctor who diagnosed my condition when all others were just prescribing drugs,” she said.

The presenter added that the medic gave her hope at a time when her condition had deteriorated to a point where her mother was worried.

Ms Githinji urged Kenyans to check on their friends well being because just like her doctor, many are struggling with issues they can’t talk about.

“This guy used to advise me yet maybe he was going through things in his family. He was very popular and always had a line of people waiting for a consultation.