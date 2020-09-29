Jubilee Party nominated Member of Parliament David Ole Sankok has been removed from the National Cohesion and Equal Opportunity Committee, where he has been serving as a member.

His removal was announced on Tuesday, by National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi following a request by the Jubilee Party’s Majority Whip.

“I wish to report to the House that my Office is in receipt of a letter dated 25th September, 2020 from the Majority Party Whip, notifying that the Jubilee Party has discharged The Hon. David Ole Sankok, MP from the select Committee on National Cohesion and Equal Opportunity, where he has been serving as member,” said Speaker Muturi.

He noted that having gone through the report on his removal, he was satisfied that the Party followed due process.

“I am satisfied that the process leading to the discharge met the requirements set out in Standing Order 176. Accordingly, the discharge of the said Member takes effect immediately,” said the Speaker.

This follows a series of other removals that have seen Jubilee MPs allied to Deputy President William Ruto removed from crucial Parliamentary committees.