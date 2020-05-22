Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria has exposed a plot by Jubilee members to impeach Deputy President William Ruto.

Speaking on Thursday outside parliament buildings, Kuria claimed that Kieni MP Kanini Kega had drafted a motion to impeach the DP.

"I know Hon Kanini Kega has a motion ready for the impeachment of DP Ruto," Kuria claimed.

"In the mind of Uhuru he fired Ruto a long time ago, why are we firing him twice"? he posed.

Gatundu MP Moses Kuria comments on new police order to withdraw security for VIPs

Jubilee woes

According to the Gatundu MP, the DP has accepted being at odds with the President and he is waiting for the term to end.

He has accepted he is just waiting for his term to end. Why bother to impeach someone who is already impeached by design?" Kuria asked.

Jubilee deputy secretary-general Caleb Kositany was quoted by the Nation claiming that there were plans by Uhuru's men to impeach Ruto.

This was shortly after Ruto's allies Senators Kipchumba Murkomen and Susan Kihika were sacked as Senate majority leader and majority whip, respectively.