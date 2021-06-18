Dr. Mukhisa Kituyi has been set up- Boni Khalwale claims

In a tweet, Khalwale said that it doesn’t require a genius to know that the leakage of the former MP’s alleged nude video is a clear setup. Adding that, people should learn to mind their own business.

“It doesn't require genius to decipher that @DrMukhisaKituyi has been set up. People should mind their own business” reads Boni Khalwale’s tweet.

Mutua's Take

Dr. Kituyi has been a trending topic on social media after his alleged nude video was leaked online, by a person who is yet to be identified.

The virality of the video also got the attention of KFCB Boss Ezekiel Mutua, who said making naked videos of other people with or without their approval is a breach of the Films and Stage Plays Act Cap 222.

“Making videos of others while naked, with or without their approval, is a breach of the Films and Stage Plays Act Cap 222.

"No film or class of film for public exhibition shall be made without a filming license from the Board." Now you know!” Tweeted Mutua.

No Statement

Despite the virality of the video, Kituyi is yet to issue a statement addressing the damning allegations labelled against him.

On the other hand, Former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko has been having a field day with the alleged Kituyi’s video.

In a number of social media posts, Sonko castigated the Presidential Aspirant, stating that no man should engage in sexual intercourse with a side-chick when her phone is still on.

“Some men are very useless and big for nothing. Unawachaje dame na simu kwa pekejeng?” shared Sonko

He went to an extent of tweeting the nude video via his Twitter before quickly delating it, over attacks from netizens.

On the other hand, Aspiring politician Alinur Mohamed tweeted; “Mukhisa Kituyi story has taught men; Anytime you meet a slay queen, before she enters that room ensure her smartphone is off, no clothes on, search her to ensure she has no hidden camera. If she must have a phone let it be Kabambe or it will end in premium tears like for doktari”.

Assault claims

On June 10, 2021 Kituyi was again on the spotlight, after an assault case against him was reported to police in Mombasa.

In the incident report, one Diana Opemi Lutta claimed that the presidential hopeful is her boyfriend.

She went on to narrate that on May 22, 2021, Dr Kituyi pushed her out of bed at a hotel in the Coastal county and she fell to the ground.

Diana went on to elaborate that the former UNCTAD Secretary-General also kicked her while she was on the ground which allegedly resulted in grievous harm to her left knee.

When reached for a comment on the incident, Dr Kituyi dismissed it saying that it is not true.

"I am aware of the said report. It did not happen," he stated and added in a separate interview, "I’ve never beaten any woman in my life nor do I intend to ever do it at any given time. We sorted out the case and it was withdrawn."

Former Kakamega Senator Boni Kwalwale and Former Secretary-General of UNCTAD Mukhisa Kituyi. Pulse Live Kenya

The matter was escalated to the office of the Inspector General of Police who responded: "The Inspector-General of Police has directed Regional Police Commander Coast to pen an inquiry against a politician who assaulted a woman and forward to DPP for perusal and advise."