Mukhisa Kituyi responds to reports of assault against woman in Mombasa

The incident was reported by a woman who claimed that Dr Kituyi had assaulted her causing serious injuries which needed medical attention.

In the incident report, one Diana Opemi Lutta claimed that the presidential hopeful is her boyfriend.

She went on to narrate that on May 22, 2021, Dr Kituyi pushed her out of bed at a hotel in the Coastal county and she fell to the ground.

Diana went on to elaborate that the former UNCTAD Secretary-General also kicked her while she was on the ground which allegedly resulted in grievous harm to her left knee.

When reached for a comment on the incident, Dr Kituyi dismissed it saying that it is not true.

"I am aware of the said report. It did not happen," he stated and added in a separate interview, "I’ve never beaten any woman in my life nor do I intend to ever do it at any given time. We sorted out the case and it was withdrawn."

The matter was escalated to the office of the Inspector General of Police who responded: "The Inspector-General of Police has directed Regional Police Commander Coast to pen an inquiry against a politician who assaulted a woman and forward to DPP for perusal and advise."

Nyali OCS Albert Chebii confirmed that the matter is still under investigation despite claims that it had been withdrawn.

Diana Lutta explains assault claim against Mukhisa Kituyi

In an interview with a local daily, Ms Lutta claimed that Dr Kituyi allegedly turned violent after she rejected his sexual advances.

In her statement, she insisted that the politician continued to kick her while she was already on the ground but failed to reveal whether she was rescued or released after the alleged incident.

At the beginning of the year, Dr Kituyi announced that he would be vying for the presidency in the upcoming Generel Election.

He went on to confirm his intention to vie by resigning from the UNCTAD position and returning to Kenya.

He has since been spotted in various political functions and alongside notable politicians in the country in what seem to be strategic partnerships.

One of the first stops after he returned to the country was a meeting with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Senator James Orengo and Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana.

“I called that meeting. I was the convener of the lunch at the Radisson Arboretum… I invited all friends from our struggle for the nation’s second liberation in 1990s to lunch…There was no talk of an alliance.