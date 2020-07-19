Investigations into the death of Tecra Muigai has taken a fresh twist with a Dutch woman who was romantically involved with Tecra’s boyfriend, Omar Lali roped into the investigations.

Citizen TV reports that investigators who are leaving no stone unturned are also investigating a love triangle in the wake of the new developments.

Reports indicate that the woman in question who has a child with Lali rented an apartment 6 kilometres away from where Tecra lived with Lali before her controversial death.

Citizen TV reports that Lali travelled to Lamu shortly after the Dutch woman returned to the coastal town from a vacation in Naivasha.

It is not clear whether the two met with reports indicating that the late Keroche Breweries head of Strategy and Innovation joined Lali in Lamu shortly afterwards.

File image of Omar Lali with Tecra Muigai

Tecra is reported to have succumbed to the injuries she sustained after “a fall down the stairs” with multiple autopsy reports questioning the report.

Controversial death

According to Government Chief Pathologist Johansen Oduor, an autopsy conducted on the body of the deceased showed that the deceased had multiple head injuries some of which were not consistent with a fall down a flight of stairs.

A house-keeper at the apartment where Tecra is reported to have fallen told investigators that Mr. Lali had asked them to clean up bloodstains at the bottom of the stairs which were a result of a ‘minor accident’.

Omar Lali was on Thursday afternoon set free after the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) applied to terminate the case in the death of Keroche heiress Tecra Muigai.

DPP requested for an open inquest barely a day after the court had ordered for a mental assessment to determine he's fit to stand trial.