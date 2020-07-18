Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja was arrested on Friday night after he was caught in a bar.

Reports indicated that Mr Sakaja was in the company of three other people when they were arrested for flouting curfew guidelines.

They spent the night at Kilimani Police Station following their arrest at a bar.

The Senator has since been released.

Opening bars banned

On June 6 2020, President Uhuru declared that all bars will remain closed for another 30 days as Kenya fights Covid-19.

"... the ban on all forms of gatherings, including but not limited to political gatherings, social gatherings, including bars be and is hereby extended for a further 30 days,” the President said.

Uhuru explained that it’s not the right time to open up bars since the country is experiencing a spike in coronavirus infections.