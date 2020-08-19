Operations at the Naivasha Law Courts have been suspended indefinitely after four staff members tested positive for coronavirus.

A notice issued on Wednesday indicated that the court will be closed down for fumigation and pleas will now be taken via-video communication.

“Kindly note that the court will not open today for purposes of fumigation,” read the notice signed by the Chief Magistrate Kennedy Bidali.

Health officials are said to contact tracing all the people who came into contact with the four court workers with the help of police and the courts.

Naivasha Law Courts

Contact tracing

Naivasha Sub-County Police Commander Samuel Waweru confirmed that pleas were being taken at the police station following a request by the courts.

“We have received a request that all persons from different police stations in Naivasha and Gilgil take their pleas here as they fumigate the courts,” Mr Waweru said.

The move comes barely a week after a suspect from Gilgil Police Station was isolated after he arrived in the courts with a very high fever.

Currently, Kenya has recorded a total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases to 30,365, including 482 deaths and 17,160 recoveries.