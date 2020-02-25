Narok Senator Ledama Olekina was on Tuesday released from police custody just hours after his dramatic arrest outside the Royal Media Services offices.

Senator Ledama took a swipe at Deputy President William Ruto blaming the DP for his arrest.

"This is a witch hunt and the person behind all of this is none another than the deputy president of the Republic of Kenya William Ruto and enough is enough.

"The DP has got no moral authority to discuss cohesion because he needs to fix problems in his backyard. He needs to showcase cohesion between communities in Eldoret before trying Narok or the Maasai community.

"Kalenjin leaders led by their father DP Ruto should promote harmony and politics free of anger and incitement. Why are you guys so angry? Ruto, why the hell are you so angry? Whether it's the Mau Forest issue, you are angry. Whether it's to do with issues of accountability, the Kimwarer Arror dam issue, you are angry," he stated.

Stop reggae

The Senator further linked his woes to the ongoing BBI discourse accusing the DP of insubordination.

"Whether it's the BBI issue, you are angry which is also insubordination...saying you can stop reggae. When else are we (the Maasai) going to get another opportunity to say what is ailing us? My advice will be for you to turn down and to stop attacking other communities. It is actually your tolerance that is in question, not mine or that of the Maasai community," Senator Ledama cautioned.

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) had explained that the Senator was arrested due to comments made during last week's JKL talk show.