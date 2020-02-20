The government, through the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC), announced that it would investigate comments made by Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina during an interview on Wednesday night.

NCIC said it strongly condemned comments by made Senator Ledama regarding the rights of non-indigenous communities residing in Narok and Kajiado comments.

It added that the matter would be investigated and appropriate action taken.

"With regards to the statements made on #JKLive yesterday, the matter has come to our attention and we strongly condemn such utterances that may hinder cohesion in the country. We urge Kenyans to maintain peace & continue engaging in the BBI process even as we look into the matter," the commission stated.

NCIC issued the statement a few hours after a heated interview on JKL where Senator Ledama called on non-Masai communities residing in Kajiado and Narok counties to keep off elective politics.

He said the issue was among the proposals that he and the area leadership would present to the BB task force during a public rally to be held in Narok on Saturday.

On Thursday, the legislator was adamant that he stood by his comments and challenged NCIC to challenge his sentiments with facts.

"If it relates to what I said in regards to Land use Policy and the fact that we the Maasai have been stigmatized, traumatizes & marginalized for way too long I take full responsibility and challenge anyone/ commission to discredit my statements with facts! Truth shall set us free!" Ledama stated.