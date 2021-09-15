Netizens resurface Uhuru’s campaign photo showing Fuel Prices at Sh67

The photo in question was captured near a Petrol station and at that particular time super petrol was retailing at Sh67.20 per litre.

The picture is now being used to make a comparison with the new Fuel Prices announced on September 14, by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

The new price guide saw fuel prices in Kenya jump to a historical high with petrol retailing at Sh134.72 and Diesel at Sh115, representing an increase of Sh7.58 and Sh7.94 per litre.

Kerosene registered he biggest jump of Sh12.97 to retail at Sh110.2.

File Photo of President Uhuru Kenyatta Campaigning Pulse Live Kenya

Pain at the Pump is the term being used by many as they express displeasure in the skyrocketing fuel prices.

The EPRA explained that the price hike was a result of the removal of a subsidy that was introduced to cushion motorists.

Since April, the prices were seemingly stable until September when the regulator discontinued the program.

The subsidy was introduced after concerns that the price of the commodity would cause public unrest.

The new prices inclusive of the 8% Value Added Tax (VAT) in line with the provisions of the Finance Act 2018, the Tax Laws (Amendment) Act 2020 and the revised rates for excise duty adjusted for inflation as per Legal Notice No. 194 of 2020.