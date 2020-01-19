New details emerge on B Club's controversial operation after Babu Owino gun drama

The gun drama that ensued at B Club in which Embakasi East MP Babu Owino is alleged to have shot one Felix Orinda, popularly known as DJ Evolve has exposed the club's controversial operations, bordering on illegal activities.

The club which was among four clubs shut down by Environment and Land court Judge Loice Komingoi in October 2019 was reportedly operating illegally and in violation of the same court orders.

The decision was arrived at after Kilimani residents through a lobby, Kilimani Project Foundation, moved to court in early 2019 seeking orders to close down KIZA, B-Club, Space Lounge and Explorers Tavern over alleged violation of their right to a clean and healthy environment.

The petitioners claimed that operators of the clubs “play loud music daily and host rowdy drunken revelers thereby depriving them of sleep and security.”

In 28th October 2019, Environment and Land court Judge Loice Komingoi ordered National Environment Management Authority (Nema) and City Hall to immediately revoke operating licences issued to the four clubs

Sunday Nation reports that Space Lounge and Kiza Restaurant obeyed the orders, while Explorers Tavern and B-Club continued operating in unclear circumstances that resemble outright disregard of court orders.

Hosting suspected drug lord to numerous assault cases

According to the local daily, a police officer based at Kilimani Police Station who spoke to the the publication in confidence said that they had receive many reports, mostly of assault, from the club that is owned by a flamboyant tycoon but little iwas done about it.

“Following up a matter at the club has always been futile. At times, evidence becomes a problem, with the management failing to co-operate with investigators. Mr Owino’s case only exposed the rot within the operations of the joint,” the officer said.

After DJ Evolve’s shooting, Mark Okwiri, a victim accused Babu Owino of assault, recounted that he was thoroughly beaten after security officers dragged him out of the club.

"Security dragged me out here and they just started beating me up. I just want to get the CCTV footage of what happened,” Owkiri told Citizen TV. "That could have been me,” he said.

According to DCI detectives and a separate investigation by the Sunday Nation, it is in the same club that Kevin Adeshina Akinjiola, a 33-year-old suspected Nigerian drug lord, used to operate from, and when he sneaked back after his deportation, he held a party there.

It is also reported that DCI detectives arrested businessman Chris Obure for threatening revellers with a gun outside the club.

In the incident reported under OB number 9/31/12/2016, the businessman had double-parked his black Range Rover, blocking other revellers, and when he was asked to move it, he pulled out a gun and caused panic.