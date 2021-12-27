New Infotrak Poll places Raila ahead of DP Ruto in 2022 race

According to the November 27 release, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has a marginal lead over Deputy President William Ruto.

Of those polled by Infotrak, 33% stated that they would vote for the former PM as compared to 32% who stated that they would vote for DP Ruto if the elections were held today.

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga seemed to have gained eight points in just one month after a similar Infotrak survey conducted in November.

According to the November 2021 poll, Mr Odinga had 25% while DP Ruto had 10% lead at 35%.

The data shared by the polling organization implied a four-horse race for the presidency come 2022 - a contest between Raila, DP Ruto and former vice presidents Musalia Mudavadi and Kalonzo Musyoka.

The poll has also suggested that 21% of the electorate is yet to decide on their preferred candidate, and while 4% stated that they would not vote, 7% refused to disclose their preferred presidential candidate.

In November 2021, Infotrak had polled 24% of undecided voters, and 3%, 4% & 5% of participants who would not vote, refused to answer and did not know respectively.

Most Popular Party in Kenya

The findings showed United Democratic Movement (UDA) as the most popular political outfit with participants (33%) while the ODM was a close second with 32%.

Infotrak also found that majority of Kenyans want One Kenya Alliance (OKA) to dissolve and support either of the two leading presidential candidates.

Fifty-two percent of the participants did not have a preferred candidate for OKA to support while 55% want OKA to support Raila.

A breakdown of popularity by region, DP Ruto was listed as being the most popular in Central, Rift Valley, Eastern and Nairobi.