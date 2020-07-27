Speaking in State House Nairobi, Uhuru ordered the following:

1. The dusk to dawn curfew will be extended for another 30 days.

2. There shall be no sale of alcoholic drinks in eateries, restaurants across the territory of the Country effective today midnight for 30 days

3. All restaurants and bars shall be closing at 7pm as opposed to 8pm as they were previously directed.

4. All bars within the territory of Kenya shall be closed until further notice.

5. The Inspector-General of Police shall withdraw all licences of bars operating in breach of the directive and this will be permanent.

6. Further, the IG of Police will file a weekly report with the Interior CS on bars who have lost their licences.

7. IG of police shall ensure any Kenyan who flouts COVID-19 rules is dealt with regardless of his social status

8. Police officers to strictly enforce protocols on public gatherings especially funerals

9. Ministry of Health will develop a protocol to temporarily retain retired ICU staff to support medics fighting Covid-19

10. All sporting facilities including stadiums shall be availed by the Ministry of Health for isolation purposes