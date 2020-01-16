Nyeri Town Member of Parliament Ngunjiri Wambugu has cautioned Jubilee Party legislators who hold crucial positions in parliament.

In a Facebook post, Mr Wambugu said that the leadership of the National Assembly and Senate nominated on a Jubilee ticket and did not represent the President's agenda will be kicked out.

"In 2020 the ‘President’s Men’ in Parliament will ensure that all these assets that are meant to work towards promoting & protecting the President’s agenda in Parliament are aligned with ALL his agenda," the MP stated.

Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu

Notice from MP

"We will not allow those meant to promote & defend the President’s position to attack and undermine it, as happened in 2019," he added.

The leadership of the house - the Majority Leaders and Whips - in both National Assembly and Senate nominated by Jubilee Party were cautioned against criticizing President Uhuru Kenyatta.

"Any Jubilee MP who currently occupies a leadership position in either Senate or the National Assembly is therefore on notice," Wambugu said.

Tangatanga MPs risk losing crucial parliament positions

"If you are not aligned with the President's agenda; if you don’t agree with the fight against corruption or support the BBI; pack & leave that office, before February," he continued.