NMS celebrates first successful surgery in newly launched hospital

The 2 Herniorrhaphy procedures were undertaken on Wednesday, August 25 at Uthiru Muthua Level 3 Hospital in Dagoretti by the theatre team led by General Surgeon Dr.Simon Tinega.

The sugury was done to repair their weak abdominal muscles which leads to protrusion of the gut and can be seen predominantly when the patient strains the abdominal muscles eg when coughing or sneezing.

Both surgeries were successful and currently the two patients are stable and being monitored in the hospital.

Uthiru Muthua Level 3 Hospital was commissioned by President Uhuru Kenyatta in February, 2021.

The hospital has so far attended to a total of 22,280 patients including outpatient services in the Hypertensive Clinics (130 patients), Psychiatric clinic (40 patients) Maternity clinic (213 Deliveries) , Child welfare clinic (2886 patients) , Antenatal Clinic ( 1517 Patients) , Family Planning (1163 patients) and HIV and Testing Services.

NMS Director General Lieutenant General Mohammed Badi has outlined the milestones in the capital’s Health Sector since the Deed of Transfer in 2020 including construction of 27 new hospitals particularly in the informal settlements, equipped them and employed more than 2,000 health workers to ensure a population of 3.1 million people living in informal settlements access quality and affordable Health Services with ease.

Dr. Ouma Oluga the NMS Director of Health Services noted Uthiru Muthua a level 3 hospitals is operating and offering services of a level 4 hospital, fully equipped to handle increasing demand of health care services with more theatres to be constructed in kibera south, Kianda 42 and Westlands health center.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has so far commissioned 11 of these 27 new hospitals as part of a broad government plan to avail health services closer to the people while decongesting Kenyatta National Hospital as well as county hospitals: Mama Lucy, Pumwani and Mbagathi hospitals.

The Head of State directed the hospitals offer 24 hour services to residents.

Korogocho Level 5 Hospital rehabilitated by NMS and which also saw the signing of an MOU between NMS and Jomo Kenyatta Universtity of Agriculture and Technology on areas of partnership in the health sector is due for commissioning .

Hospitals already commissioned include Ushirika in Dandora, Soweto in Kayole, Greenpark Hospital at Green Park Terminus next to Uhuru Park, Uthiru-Muthua in Dagoretti and Kiamaiko Health centre.

Others are two level 2 hospitals at Gichagi- Kangemi , Gatina- Kawangware, as well as level 3 hospitals in Mukuru Kwa Rueben, Tassia Kwa Ndege and Our Lady of Nazareth in Mukuru Kwa Njenga.

The Level 2 Health Centres offering Outpatient Services have full Antenatal Profile: Nutrition, Child welfare, Laboratoratory, Clinic, HIV testing and counselling all with a capacity to have 200 people attended to in a day.