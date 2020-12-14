The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has announced guidelines around the Tuesday by-elections.

Commissioner Boya Molu explained that none of the voters will be allowed at the polling stations without a facemask.

Other Covid-19 safety guidelines include temperature checks for the voters participating in the elections.

"We shall have an officer who shall have a thermo-gun to check the temperature, we have water and sanitizers at every polling station, and gloves and masks for all our officials. So we are asking the public to strictly comply with these requirements," he stated.

The by-elections will be conducted in Msambweni constituency, Kahawa Wendani ward (Kiambu), Kisumu North ward (Kisumu), Dabaso ward (Kilifi), Wundayi ward (Taita Taveta) and Lake View ward (Nakuru).