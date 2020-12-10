President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday held a meeting with the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party candidate for the upcoming Msambweni by-election.

The Jubilee party leader was seen in photos having conversations with Mr Omar Idd Boga as well as ODM deputy party leader and Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho.

A statement from the ODM party read: "President Uhuru Kenyatta today hosted our candidate Omar Idd Boga at State House Mombasa. He was accompanied by our DPL Hassan Ali Joho."

The meeting will likely be seen as an endorsement for the ODM candidate in an election where Deputy President William Ruto is backing independent candidate Feisal Bader.

