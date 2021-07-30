No one will own more than 1,000 acres of land when I'm president - Senator declares

The vocal Senator stated that the figure will be capped at 1,000 acres of land per person in what he termed as a measure to curb neocolonialism.

Senator Olekina specifically mentioned the ranches in Laikipia County which are still owned by white settlers.

"When I become President of Kenya call it whatever economic model you want to call it! Middle , Sideways, bottom up or trickle down! No single person will own more than 1000 acres of land. All ranches in Laikipia will revert back to the original owners! Neocolonialism will end!" he posted on his verified Twitter handle.

Ledama on Incitement

Similar statements from the Senator have previously landed him in trouble with the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC).

In 2020, the Senator was summoned to appear in court over charges of ethnic contempt and incitement to violence after remarks he made during the filming of Citizen TV's JKL show on February 19.

According to the prosecution, Senator Olekina stated: "Maasai issues will be articulated by Maasais not Manje who is… who… who can be able to get an audience in Mount Kenya."

The statement is said to have been "intended to incite feelings of discrimination against non-Maasai communities living in Narok County based on their ethnicity".

Ledama had been arrested on February 25, 2020 just outside the Citizen TV studios at the time being accused of hate speech.

"The Senator of Narok County, Hon. Ledama Olekina has been arrested by NCIC in partnership with the DCI, over hate speech and incitement to violence which has threatened the cohesion fabric in Narok County and its environs," a statement by NCIC explained.

The ODM Senator has also courted controversy for his political alignments.

He was forced to issue an apology to ODM party leader Raila Odinga after he was dewhipped from the Senate County Public Accounts and Investments Committee (CPAIK).