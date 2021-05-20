Nobody has died because they didn't get the 2nd AstraZeneca dose - CS Kagwe tells Kenyans

While speaking to CNN, Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe appealed for calm, telling Kenyans that they were just as protected with one dose as they would be will all three.

"You are better off with a first dose than none at all. We have not heard from anywhere of people dying because they did not get the second dose. You won't die for not getting a second dose of Covid vaccine," a series of posts from the verified MoH Twitter handle read in part.

The posts were later revised to read: "Evidence shows that getting one dose of the vaccine offers you protection from Covid 19 and you are more protected than someone not vaccinated at all."

CS Kagwe went on to reiterate that the government is looking into sourcing the vaccine from other companies.

"AstraZeneca Vaccine is unlikely to remain the vaccine of choice in Africa because of the delays in shipments currently being experienced from India.