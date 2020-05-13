West Pokot Senator Samuel Poghisio has said that he does not own any twitter account after several accounts tweeting under his name surfaced, following his election as the new Senate Majority Leader.

Speaking on Tuesday, Senator Poghisio said that none of the said accounts is his and as soon as he settles in his new capacity as majority leader, he will have his account up and running.

He went on to say that he saw Citizen quote one of the accounts in a story, but he does not know what the fake accounts are tweeting, because they are doing it to get followers.

“I have seen people calling themselves all sorts of names I was surprised even on this station that you even brought this up yesterday I think as if it was from me. None of those is my official twitter handle and none of those that you have had so far. Very soon I’ll be able to show that this is the one that is official as I settle down. I’ve decided not to do anything yet on matters at hand. So all those guys who clone my account and do their own things are doing it so they can get following, I don’t what they are writing. They look like me, they have pictures of me and they sign in my name but that’s not me,” said Senator Samuel Poghisio.

