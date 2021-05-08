Nyeri businessman, Stephen Wangondu Kinini who was accused of paying assailants Sh160,000 to kill his 32-year-old son has died in hospital.
Nyeri Businessman accused of the Murder of his Son dies
Wangondu paid Sh160,000 to have his 32-year-old son killed.
The death of the 75-year old business man was confirmed on Friday by his son, Mworia Wang'ondu and lawyer Mahugu Mbarire.
Stephen died at a private hospital where he had been admitted, although his family has not disclosed the cause of death.
Stephen had in February been detained for 5 days pending police investigations.
Wangondu appeared before the court alongside five other suspects including Charity Muchiri, Geoffrey Waturi, James Mahinda Mwangi, Eddy Kariuki Ngari, and Raphael Wachira.
According to DCI, Stephen Wangondu paid the other suspects Sh160,000 to kill his son Daniel Mwangi Wang’ondu, whose body was found lying in a pool of blood at his gate in Wendiga village, on Jan 1, 2021.
