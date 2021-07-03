Ocean on Fire as underwater gas pipeline ruptures

At 5:15 AM on Friday 2nd July, a fire broke out on the ocean surface west of Mexico's Yucatan peninsula.

The video that’s since gone viral on social media was quite the scene and has been dubbed ‘the eye of fire’ as it took on the shape of an eye.

The fire reportedly began in an underwater pipeline that connects to an oil platform at Mexico's state-owned oil company Pemex.

Pemex managed to extinguish the fire by 10:30 AM using fire control boats that used water to extinguish it.