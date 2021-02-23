Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has issued a statement following a day which has come to be dubbed as "BBI Super Tuesday".

The day saw more than 10 county assemblies pass the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2020, popularly known as the BBI Bill.

The ODM party leader congratulated the counties stating that they had managed to "push back on a year-long campaign of lies" against the BBI bill.

"I thank the members of those county assemblies and our governors who refused to give in to mistrust, cynicism, brinkmanship and fearmongering and passed the Bill resoundingly.

"I now look forward to working with our two houses of Parliament in coming weeks as we move confidently towards a referendum," the statement read in part.