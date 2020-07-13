Omar Lali, the boyfriend of Keroche heiress Tecra Muigai who died in May, has been charged with murder in Lamu court.

A court in Lamu had released Omar after the lapse of 21 days to allow police conclude investigation into how Ms Muigai met her death.

Lamu Principal Magistrate Allan Sitati had declined to continue holding Lali after the expiry of a 21-day detention period.

According to police reports, she was unresponsive when she was taken to King Fahad Hospital in Lamu on April 30 from a house she lived with Omar.

Lali was arrested shortly after Ms Muigai succumbed while receiving treatment.

Reports indicate that there were inconsistencies with Lali's account on how Ms Muigai met her death.