Omar Lali, the named boyfriend to deceased Keroche Breweries heiress Tecra Muigai is a free man after a decision by the courts on Wednesday.

A Lamu court declined to continue Mr Lali's detention by police despite claims that investigations into the death of Ms Muigai had not been concluded.

The suspect was arrested on May 5 after the family of the late Tecra opposed claims that she died as a result of a fatal fall.

