One of the five coronavirus patients who escaped from a quarantine facility in Old Town Mombasa has died.

Coast Regional Commissioner John Elungata confirmed the death while giving an update on the search of the five patients who escaped together with their family members who had been lined up to take tests.

Three of the five patients have since been tracked down and arrested while the fifth patient is missing.

The three will be treated at a government quarantine and treatment facility and are expected to be arraigned in court when they recover.

According to the Public Health Act CAP 242-28, it is an offence to intentionally expose and infect another person while suffering from any infectious disease.

A person who is convicted in for this offence should be sentenced for a prison term of upto to three years or face a fine of Sh30,000.

